For those who are Army football fans and the legacy of the United States Military Academy at West Point, our next guest on the GBK Roundtable is Gary Steele, who honestly needs no introduction.

But for those who may not know, Steele became Army's first African American to earn a varsity letter in football at West Point. Steele hauled in 25 passes for 346 yards and two scores during his first season at Army in 1966 and then registered 14 receptions for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns the next year. His best season statistically was 1968 when he posted 27 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. During that year, he registered eight receptions for 156 yards against Penn State, shattering the single-game record previously held by the legendary "Lonely End," Bill Carpenter.

We are 24 hours away from the kickoff of the 124th Army-Navy and it is very fitting to have Gary Steele to join GBK’s Joe Iacono to close out our Roundtable coverage leading up to Saturday’s game.