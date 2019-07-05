GBK’s 3-Star Report
The Class of 2023 that reported in on R-Day this week includes 4 Rivals three-star recruits. Brandon Mays, Kenesi Leomiti and Cameron Jones were members for Jeff Monken’s 2019 recruiting class who ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news