"I am excited about the future of Army Football. With today being the start of the early signing period, we have secured commitments from several outstanding young men. Although we cannot publicize these commitments until after their arrival at West Point this summer, we are confident that we have recruited a group of young men who will be outstanding Cadets, leaders of character to serve our nation, and football players who will help carry on the winning tradition of Army Football.” — Army West Point head coach Jeff Monken

Welcome to our GBK Early National Signing Day Page. We'll have updated information posted here all day long, so keep checking back and please share this page with other Army football fans, family and your friends on social media.

Signed Players on what this day mean and conversing with the Army staff:

“Honestly I felt like I was already 100 percent committed so this was just putting it on paper. I talked to at least 4 or 5 coaches in the past couple of days, including Coach Monken. I’ll be talking to Coach Saturnio in a couple minutes here.” “I’m super excited about this 2020 class. We’re gonna be something special. Navy’s in for a long drought!”

“One of the best feelings of my life. Finally felt like all my hard work has paid off and that my dreams are becoming reality. Now, I’m just ready to improve my game and Beat Navy over these Next 4-5 years.” “I’ve spoken to Coach Collins, Coach Drinkall, Coach Lewis, Coach Ware, And Coach Holmes so far today and they basically shared how excited everyone is about me joining The Brotherhood. Coach Drinkall shared that he will be by LCA Friday to meet and speak with me.”

“That moment was something special for sure. Had a bunch of friends and family there and it felt good to have all those people support me and my decision and I couldn’t be more happy or proud of what God has done in my life.” “I’ve spoken to many coaches ... my recruiting coach Krysl, Head Coach Monken and a few others. I made sure to send them my signing letter and they said how exited they are to have me and be a party of the brotherhood. Coach Krysl told me it’s the best decision of my life.”

“It’s absolutely incredible. Being surrounded by friends and family knowing that I was making potentially the best decision I’ll ever make. It was indescribable.”

“I felt like that moment just rapped up all the hard work I’ve put in, all the hate and doubt I’ve been given from being at a small private school, and all the blood and tears I’ve put into being a football player. It finally feels real to me that I am going to be playing at one of if not THE most prestigious school in the world.” “I have my AP US history exam tomorrow, so to be honest I’ve just been studying today, but I’m going to text coach Loose, Monken, Dixon, and Corless tonight and tell them that I’m ready to be a Cadet and I’m ready to help Army beat Navy!”

“It was exciting and relaxing as I finally close a part of high school football to continue in college and also give back to underclassmen who seek inspiration and motivation. But I loved the day so much as it brought excitement and relief.”

“It felt surreal to me. It just feels like time is flying and I’m just ready to head into this next chapter of my life and see what I will be able to do to succeed.” “I have spoken to Coach Collins, Coach Waugh, and Coach Monken and mostly shared just the pictures of me signing and how I was feeling in the moment. It was really great to finally make it official with them.”

“It was a very special moment because I was able to celebrate this moment with the people who supported me the most.”

“I talked to Coach Davis and Coach Viti letting them know it’s official and I’m ready to get to work and have an amazing couple of years at West Point.”

“It was a moment I have looked forward to for so long and dreamed of the opportunity to be able to do it. What made it so special was having all of my friends and family who have supported me throughout the process there and be apart of that moment.”

“A once in a lifetime decision and moment that I'm very proud that I made.”

“I spoke to Coach Monken, Coach Lewis, Coach Ware, Coach Saturnio, Coach Holmes, and Jim Collins also Coach Hackman. They all congratulated me on official be apart of The Brotherhood, and they are excited for me to be apart of Army history.”

“The moment was everything I could’ve imagined and then some , 4 years of blood sweat and tears to sign for an additional 4 years of blood, sweat and tears in West Point New York. I’m ecstatic to get started and become a Black Knight.” “Coach Monken , Coach Saturnio , and Coach Ware all reached to me after I informed them that I signed and they embraced me with open arms and encouragement and welcomed me to the brotherhood ... it’s a blessed feeling.”

