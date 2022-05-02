GBK’s Joe Iacono goes one-on-one with NFL bound DB, Malkelm Morrison

Malkelm Morrison’s NFL career will officially begin as a free agent selection.

The Army Black Knight hybrid defensive player was picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent on Saturday.

Morrison’s selection gives the Black Knights four total players who have been tabbed as free agents. He joins Safety Cedrick Cunningham (Indianapolis Colts), NG Nolan Cockrill (Baltimore Ravens) and Punter Zach Harding (New York Jets).

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch up with Morrison for a One-on-One, as the defensive back talked about “The Moment” and other related topics.