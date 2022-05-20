GBK’s Joe Iacono goes one-on-one with Senior QB Jemel Jones

Although not the starter, Jemel Jones has been ready and able when called upon to step in under center.

He played 23 snaps in 2 games in 2019; 137 snaps in 4 games in 2020 and 82 snaps in 5 games this past season, making him the second most experienced quarterback returning this year. Jones won his only career start against the Citadel in 2020.

• Career Rushing:72 Rushing Attempts for 360 yards (5.0 ave) with 5 Rushing TDs

• Career Passing: Completed 16 of 32 Pass Attempts (50%) for 291 yards with 3 TDs and 3 INTs for an Efficiency Rating of 138.58.

• PFF Ratings (2021): Overall 70.5; Pass 65.3; Run 66.4.

Let’s hear from the senior QB who had an in-depth chat with GBK’s Joe Iacono