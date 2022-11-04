Alex Aukerman was a good example of a player who was recruited for one position but found his niche in another. Alex was recruited as a 6-2, 205-pound safety out of Center Grove HS in Greenwood, Indiana. Aukerman entered USMA directly out of high school in 2014 and earned early playing time as a member of special teams as a plebe, appearing in all 12 games with 1 tackle.

By the start of his yearling year in 2015, Aukerman had bulked up to 228 pounds, and Bateman moved him into the starting lineup at Rush End, where he shared playing time with Kenneth Brinson most of the season. Aukerman finished 9th on the team in tackles with a modest 35 including 2.5 TFLs. Then DC Jay Bateman moved him from Rush End to SAM linebacker for the Navy game, and that’s where he found himself starting at the beginning of this year.

Alex hit the weight room again in the off-season and showed up for pre-season weighing in at 243 pounds, without sacrificing that speed that made him an All-Indiana safety in high school. He’s established himself as the best pass rusher on the team this season with 8.5 TFLs and 4.0 sacks.

In 2015 & 2016 the entire JAAK Attack of Jeremy Timpf, Alex Aukerman, Andrew King, and Kenneth Brinson played together as starters.