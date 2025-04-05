GBK’s Joe Iacono’s Post Practice (4/5) Video Interview with CB Jaydan Mayes

The Black Knights have quality talent and depth at corner, with the likes of Donavon Platt and Jaydan Mayes leading the charge.

Currently Mayes is the only top corner participating in today’s practice/scrimmage, as Platt in the injured for the moment.

GBK’s Podcast Host & Football Analyst Joe Iacono had the opportunity to connect with the Jayden following Saturday session.

As mentioned, Mayes is the other returning cornerback starter, where he registered 13 starts and 489 snaps in the 14 games he played in 2024. He also appeared in 9 games as a plebe in 2022 before sitting out the 2023 season. Mayes has a career total of 31 tackles, including 2.5 TFLs and has recorded 5 Interceptions and 8 Passes Defended along with a Forced Fumble.

Let’s see what Jayden had to say about today’s scrimmage, the progression of the defense and other topics.