Published Apr 5, 2025
GBK’s Joe Iacono’s Post Practice (4/5) Video Interview with OLB Elo Modozie
Charles Grevious  •  GoBlackKnights
Publisher
Junior OLB Elo Modozie is the third returning regular starter from this unit with 14 starts and 527 defensive snaps at the DOG position. He is the team’s primary edge rusher and has a career total of 43 career tackles to include 9.0 TFLs and 7.5 Sacks. He was also credited with 1 Pass Defended and 2 blocked kicks.

GBK’s Football Analyst Joe Iacono had the opportunity to connect with the linebacker following Saturday scrimmage session.

“At the DOG position we have Elo Modozie, who started every game for us last season and did a nice job for us, got some sacks and lined up and play well against the tight ends.”
GBK Podcast (3/12), with Defensive Coordinator, Nate Woody

Let’s see what Elo had to say about today’s scrimmage, the progression of the defense and other topics.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

