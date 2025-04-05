GBK’s Joe Iacono’s Post Practice (4/5) Video Interview with OLB Elo Modozie

Junior OLB Elo Modozie is the third returning regular starter from this unit with 14 starts and 527 defensive snaps at the DOG position. He is the team’s primary edge rusher and has a career total of 43 career tackles to include 9.0 TFLs and 7.5 Sacks. He was also credited with 1 Pass Defended and 2 blocked kicks.

GBK’s Football Analyst Joe Iacono had the opportunity to connect with the linebacker following Saturday scrimmage session.