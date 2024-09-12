The Army Black Knights are owners of a 2-0 record, as the team exercises their bye, although they are looking ahead and preparing for their next opponent, which will be the Rice Owls.

In each of the two games, Army’s running attack (No. 2 in the nation in rushing) has led the charge and although the limelight typically goes to those who carry the ball, it is the guys up front (aka The M.O.B.) who set the tone.

Offensive Line Coach Matt Drinkall enters his 6th season with the program, and took time after yesterday’s practice to chat with GBK’s Joe Iacono.

Let’s Check/Listen In …