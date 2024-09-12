PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

GBK’s One-On-One Video With O-Line Coach, Matt Drinkall

Army Offensive Line Coach, Matt Drinkall
Army Offensive Line Coach, Matt Drinkall (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Iacono
GBK Analyst & Writer

The Army Black Knights are owners of a 2-0 record, as the team exercises their bye, although they are looking ahead and preparing for their next opponent, which will be the Rice Owls.

In each of the two games, Army’s running attack (No. 2 in the nation in rushing) has led the charge and although the limelight typically goes to those who carry the ball, it is the guys up front (aka The M.O.B.) who set the tone.

Offensive Line Coach Matt Drinkall enters his 6th season with the program, and took time after yesterday’s practice to chat with GBK’s Joe Iacono.

Let’s Check/Listen In …

