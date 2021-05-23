GBK’s Salute to Graduating Army Football Seniors

The graduating class of 2021 includes __ members of the football team. Upon receiving their well-earned diplomas, the new members of theLong Gray Line take the oath of office to become newly minted second lieutenants. GoBlackKnights.com joins in saluting the members of the 2021 graduating class.

• Landon Salyers, the Place Kicker from Kingsport, TN appeared in 35 games during his four year career. He converted 4 of his 8 field goal attempts and had 175 kickoffs. • Sandon McCoy, the fullback and captain from Kannapolis, NC appeared in 39 games with 967 rushing yards on 39 attempts with 20 rushing TDs.

Captain and Fullback, Sandon McCoy (Danny Wild)

•. Javhari Bourdeau from Miramar, FL appeared in 46 games, starting as a member of special teams in 2017 and moving up to start at cornerback on defense as a yearling. He recorded a total of 92 tackles, including 5.0 TFLs and had 2 interceptions in his 4 year career. • Jordan Blackman … the reserve slotback & wide receiver from Lake View Terrace, CA appeared in just 4 games in his football career at West Point. His career highlight came during this year’s game against Mercer when he had two carries for 19 yards and a rushing TD. • Chris Skyers from Loganville, GA, started his football career as a member of special teams with 13 appearances 2018 and 27 games in his 3 year career as a Black Knight. He saw more action in reserve in 2020 and finished with 17 career tackles. • Dominic Destefano, the slotback from Pflugerville, TX saw limited action spread over all four years at West Point. He appeared in a total of 7 games highlighted by 1 rushing attempt for 10 yards in his plebe season. • Dean Ngendakuryo, the defensive back from Richmond VA sat out his first two years with injuries and appeared in 3 games in 2020. • Joe Stephenson, the linebacker from Brodnax, VA appeared in 29 games over his 4 year career at Army West Point. • Artice Hobbs IV, the speedy slotback from Covington, GA appeared in 19 games over his last 3 years at Army West Point. He had 35 rushing attempts for 231 yards and a TD and 6 career receptions for 64 yards. He also had 2 kick returns for 59 yards.

Slotback Artice Hobbs is all smiles (Danny Wild)

• Paul Lawless, a long snapper from Boca Raton, FL appeared in 6 games in his career at Army West Point and recorded a tackle in the Georgia Southern game this year. • Jeremiah Lowery, the linebacker from Elmore, AL appeared in 26 games in his last three years as a Black Knight, recording 61 career tackles including 5.5 TFLs and 1 Sack. • Jon Rhattigan, the linebacker from Naperville, IL appeared in 14 games as a member of special teams prior to the start of his senior season, but earned All American honors this year and will be headed to the NFL after graduation. He recorded 84 career tackles including 9.0 TFLs and had two interceptions, including 1 fhat he returned for a defensive TD.

MLB Jon Rhattigan, whose next stop will most likely be the NFL (Danny Wild)

• Kyle O’Connor, a long snapper from North Canton, OH appeared in 43 games over his 4 years at West Point and recorded his first and only career tackle against Tulane in 2020. • JB Hunter, an offensive lineman from Oceanside, CA broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore in 2018 and appeared in 34 games as a Black Knight. He recorded 3 career tackles, all in 2019. • Luke McCleery, from Keller, TX made his college debut as an offensive lineman in his sophomore year and played 34 career games as a Black Knight. • Peyton Reeder, from Rome, GA got an early start as an offensive lineman in his plebe season in 2017 and appeared in 42 games over his 4 year career as a Black Knight. • Jake Lauer, a tight end from Murrysville, PA, made his college debut as a junior in 2019. He appeared in 13 total games as a Black Knight. • Jack Hough, a defensive lineman from Wilmette, IL, made his college debut in 2019 and appeared in a total of 5 games in his last two years, with his only career tackle recorded in the Mercer game.

A Mother’s Perspective

Jordan after graduation with his brothers and Mom (Lisa)

GoBlackKnights.com had the opportunity on Friday, the evening prior to Saturday’s graduation to chat with Lisa Pierfax, mother of Army Black Knights player, Jordan Blackman, who is Military Intelligence with an Armor Branch detail. Needless to say, this single mom of four successful young men, was embarking on a range of emotions when GBK Publisher Charles Grevious spoke with her, knowing that her 3rd oldest son was just hours away from walking across the podium that Saturday morning inside Michie Stadium. “I can chronicle Jordan’s whole life as monumental all the way from Jordan’s birth,” as she took time to reflect on what was and what now is. “I literally worked two hours before I birth Jordan. He has been a precocious and inquisitive young man. He and I have always had a bond and honestly, I may be his closes confidant, although he is older now, I am sure that he has branched off with others {laughing}.” “I say that to say, that I can recall every milestone … this is where I am getting emotional, because since my arrival for the graduation, we haven’t had a lot a time to really talk, but words didn’t need to be said,” shared the proud mom, who along with her three other sons, had made their way to New York from Lakeview Terrace, California. “So after today’s parade we hugged and for the first time in a long time, I cried when something has happened for them,” added Lisa, making reference to Jordan and his 3 brothers. “This is a hallmark to this particular chapter of his journey.”

2021 West Point Graduate, Jordan Blackman