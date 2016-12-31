GoBlackKnights - FREE: GBK’s Top Ten Memories from 2016 Army Football Campaign (#1)

This is the time of the year when everyone reviews the events of the past season; and GoBlackKnights.com honors the custom with our top 10 memories from 2016. In our first nine articles we came up with the following:

#10 Josh Jenkins lost after spring practice

#9 Big win over UTEP gains Top 25 votes

#8 Army’s CiC hopes dashed by Air Force upset

#7 Andrew King named Defender of Nation

#6 Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman nominated for Broyles award

#5 Temple toppled in season opener

#4 Army heads to ACC territory and takes down Wake Forest

#3 Heart of Dallas Bowl - Getting there and Winning

#2 The End of the Streak

Which brings us to our final memory on our list for the season, and it’s a mixture of sadness and celebration:

Number 1: The Untimely Death of Brandon Jackson

1 Corinthians 2:9

... but just as it is written, "THINGS WHICH EYE HAS NOT SEEN AND EAR HAS NOT HEARD, AND which HAVE NOT ENTERED THE HEART OF MAN, ALL THAT GOD HAS PREPARED FOR THOSE WHO LOVE HIM."

At one level or another, all those who choose on a life of military service make the same choice to serve our country. Brandon Jackson made his choice, but no one could have predicted how his short life with glory would play out. His glory was achieved on the fields of friendly strife rather than on the battle field, and while we often expect to read about a graduate falling in combat, the untimely death of Brandon Jackson in a one-car accident came as a shock to everyone who knew him or had seen him play for Army.

An Outpouring of Grief

Brandon’s funeral was held on September 19th in Queens (NY), attended by hundreds of his friends and family including the entire Army football team, along with coaches and West Point personnel. Ten bus-loads of West Point cadets made the trip from West Point to say goodbye to their teammate, classmate and brother. High school classmates and teammates showed up in the green and gold colors Jackson wore in his high school playing days, and they were joined by men and women in blue from the police force Brandon’s mother worked for. Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and AD Chet Gladchuck drove from Annapolis (MD) to represent the Naval Academy.

The Rev. Alfonso Wyatt, provided a rousing and rhythmic eulogy in which he declared “This is a seminal moment. A defining moment. You will remember No. 28.” Little did he know how prophetic his eulogy would prove to be.

When the funeral was over, the cadets, police officers and high school football players lined the usually busy two-lane street in front of the cathedral. Six cadets carried Brandon’s casket, covered with an American flag, out of the church and slid it into an awaiting hearse as long rows of cadets saluted and a police officer played bagpipes.