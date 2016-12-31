GoBlackKnights - FREE: GBK’s Top Ten Memories from 2016 Army Football Campaign (#1)

FREE: GBK’s Top Ten Memories from 2016 Army Football Campaign (#1)
This is the time of the year when everyone reviews the events of the past season; and GoBlackKnights.com honors the custom with our top 10 memories from 2016.
Which brings us to our final memory on our list for the season, and it’s a mixture of sadness and celebration:
Number 1: The Untimely Death of Brandon Jackson
1 Corinthians 2:9
... but just as it is written, "THINGS WHICH EYE HAS NOT SEEN AND EAR HAS NOT HEARD, AND which HAVE NOT ENTERED THE HEART OF MAN, ALL THAT GOD HAS PREPARED FOR THOSE WHO LOVE HIM."
At one level or another, all those who choose on a life of military service make the same choice to serve our country. Brandon Jackson made his choice, but no one could have predicted how his short life with glory would play out. His glory was achieved on the fields of friendly strife rather than on the battle field, and while we often expect to read about a graduate falling in combat, the untimely death of Brandon Jackson in a one-car accident came as a shock to everyone who knew him or had seen him play for Army.
An Outpouring of Grief
Brandon’s funeral was held on September 19th in Queens (NY), attended by hundreds of his friends and family including the entire Army football team, along with coaches and West Point personnel. Ten bus-loads of West Point cadets made the trip from West Point to say goodbye to their teammate, classmate and brother. High school classmates and teammates showed up in the green and gold colors Jackson wore in his high school playing days, and they were joined by men and women in blue from the police force Brandon’s mother worked for. Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and AD Chet Gladchuck drove from Annapolis (MD) to represent the Naval Academy.
The Rev. Alfonso Wyatt, provided a rousing and rhythmic eulogy in which he declared “This is a seminal moment. A defining moment. You will remember No. 28.” Little did he know how prophetic his eulogy would prove to be.
When the funeral was over, the cadets, police officers and high school football players lined the usually busy two-lane street in front of the cathedral. Six cadets carried Brandon’s casket, covered with an American flag, out of the church and slid it into an awaiting hearse as long rows of cadets saluted and a police officer played bagpipes.
A Season Dedicated to Jackson’s Memory
The team had a game scheduled in Texas against the University of Texas at El Paso on the weekend following Brandon’s death, and the team voted to make the trip and dedicate the game to their brother, B-Jack, as he was known by his teammates. No one knew how his death would effect the play of the team, but Army West Point team overcame their loss long enough to administer a 66-14 thrashing of the Miners.
On the weekend after the funeral, Army West Point traveled to Buffalo with a 3-0 record and played one of the worst games of the season. One can only speculate as to how much energy the funeral had sapped from the team, but they bounced back and dedicated the rest of the season to making Jackson proud. Brandon had a saying that became an inspiration for all of his teammates. "Scared money don't make no money.” It became one of the rallying cries for the team.
The team and West Point as a whole found multiple ways to keep his memory alive and fresh as they continued their season. On the Army side of Blaik Field the number 28 was added to the sideline on both of the 28 yard lines. Teammates wore B-Jack tee shirts under their uniforms and stickers with the number 28 on their helmets in each game. Army players with jersey numbers 2 and 8 led the team onto the field each game, and the equipment managers set up his game uniform in the locker for each game as well. TV commentators memorialized Jackson in their coverage of the games throughout the season.
Brandon’s mother, Morna Davis, did not return for another game at West Point during the regular season, but she was present at the Army-Navy game in Baltimore, and when the team gathered in the locker room to celebrate the victory, Jeff Monken invited her to be the first to address the team. The victorious locker room, which included Secretary of the Army Eric Fanning and the Chief of Staff of the Army Mark Miley, fell silent as Davis addressed the Black Knights, thanking them for their brotherhood and support. Tears flowed down the cheeks of Kell Walker as Davis hugged Co-Captain Andrew King, a product of Queens himself and one of those who had worked to keep Brandon’s memory alive.
Let it be Said “Well Done!”
One can’t spend too much time at West Point without feeling the tributes to those who have made the supreme sacrifice in service to the country. At the end of each game, the cadets and graduates stand for the singing of the Alma Mater. It’s only the first verse at games, and that one speaks of duty, honor and country, but at funerals all three verses are sung, and it’s the third verse of the Alma Mater that expresses our current sentiment best:
And when our work is done,
Our course on earth is run,
May it be said Well Done!
Be thou at Peace
The official period of mourning will end soon, and we would expect the stickers on the helmets to be replaced at some point, but the memory of Brandon Jackson will remained burned in the hearts of the Army faithful and those who had the honor of calling him a brother for a very long long time.
