GBK: Salute to the 2019 Graduating Class
GoBlackKnights.com would like to take this opportunity to salute seniors who will graduate this Saturday. This 'Brotherhood' of Army Black Knights have so much to be proud of, on and off the field. No one can dispute the legacy that this group has left over the past four years in the Army West Point football history books, especially their 2018 football season.
During last year's campaign, this team was lead by National College Coach of the Year, Jeff Monken and Army finished the season ranked No. 19 in the country; Defeated Air Force (17-14); Defeated Navy (17-10); Commandeer in Chief's Trophy Champions back to back seasons; Lockhead Martin Armed Forces Bowl Champions (beat Houston 70-14); Lambert Trophy Winner; Earned 11 wins in the same season for the 1st time in program history; Back-to-Back 10 win seasons for the first time in academy history; Have won 21 of their last 26 games since the start of the 2017 season; Have won 13 straight games at Michie Stadium
A Quick Breakdown of the Graduating Seniors
John Abercrombie, Kicker - Field Artillery; All-Independent 2nd Team' Ranked 6th in the nation in FG percentage (.900).
Kenneth Brinson, OLB/DE - Medical Service Corps; CoSIDA Academic All-American; All-Independent 1st Team; A Finalist for the Campbell Trophy
Andy Davidson, FB - Field Artillery
Cordarrell Davis, DL - Field Artillery
Calen Holt, FB/RB - Field Artillery
Luke Langdon, QB - Armor
JD Mote, Kicker - Infantry
Wunmi Oyetuga, DL - Air Defense Artillery
Jeff Panara, - Field Artillery;
Chandler Ramirez, DE - Armor
Max Regan, Safety
Michael Reynolds, DB
Nick Schrage, Punter
Austin Schuffert, OL - Infantry; 2nd Team All-Independent
Jalen Sharp, DB - Field Artillery;
Darnell Woolfolk, FB - Field Artillery; Rushed for a career high 956 yards and ended his career with 2,368 yards (9th on Army's All-Time list); 1st Team All-Independent
Raymond Wright, DT - Infantry
THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES AND GOOD LUCK IN YOUR FUTURE CAREERS!
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**