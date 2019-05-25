GoBlackKnights.com would like to take this opportunity to salute seniors who will graduate this Saturday. This 'Brotherhood' of Army Black Knights have so much to be proud of, on and off the field. No one can dispute the legacy that this group has left over the past four years in the Army West Point football history books, especially their 2018 football season.

During last year's campaign, this team was lead by National College Coach of the Year, Jeff Monken and Army finished the season ranked No. 19 in the country; Defeated Air Force (17-14); Defeated Navy (17-10); Commandeer in Chief's Trophy Champions back to back seasons; Lockhead Martin Armed Forces Bowl Champions (beat Houston 70-14); Lambert Trophy Winner; Earned 11 wins in the same season for the 1st time in program history; Back-to-Back 10 win seasons for the first time in academy history; Have won 21 of their last 26 games since the start of the 2017 season; Have won 13 straight games at Michie Stadium