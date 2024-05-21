Among the seniors graduating on May 25th are the following members of the football team. GBK salutes them as they say goodbye to cadet gray and don the Army blue.

Offensive Lineman Sam Barczak entered West Point via USMAPS from Sandy Creek HS in Tyrone, GA. He appeared in 30 games in the last three seasons with a total of 356 snaps and was rated as one of the best pass blockers by PFF.

Punter and Holder Billy Boehlke entered West Point from Benedictine HS in Cleveland, OH in 2020 after a year at USMAPS. Best known as a punter, he punted 43 times in the 2022 season with an average of 38.2 yards per kick. Boehlke was the all-important holder for field goals and extra points.

Wide Receiver Tyler Brennan lettered in 3 sports at North Hills HS in Pittsburgh, PA before coming to USMAPS in 2019. He entered West Point in 2020 and made his college debut against AFA as a plebe. He had one career reception for 25 yards in the Delaware State game this past season.

Running Back Jakobi Buchanan came to West Point from Chaminade Prep in St Charles, MO in 2019 after playing a year at USMAPS. He played in 50 games during his 5 years in an Army football uniform and carried the ball 398 times for 1,570 yards. Buchanan was never stopped for a loss in his first three seasons and became widely respected as the go-to guy in short-yardage situations. He was named to Phil Steele’s All-Independent Second Team in 2021 and 2023.

Offensive Lineman Shayne Buckingham played Quarterback at Daculah HS in Daculah, GA before entering USMAPS in 2018. He appeared in 2 games with 16 snaps as a tight end in 2020 before moving to tackle in the 2022 season. He played in 10 games with 353 snaps in 2022 and 10 games with 428 snaps as a senior.

Defensive Lineman Nikai Butler entered West Point direct from Douglas Byrd HS in Fayetteville, NC where he had a 4.1 GPA. He played in 2 games in 2021 and 2 games in 2022 with no recorded stats.

Co-Captain and Outside Linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, from Ringwood, NJ played cornerback at St Josephs before entering USMAPS in 2019. He appeared in 4 games with 54 snaps as a backup at Apache before moving into the starting lineup in 2022. He started all 24 games in2022 and 2023 playing a total of 1,450 career snaps. He finished third in total tackles in 2022 with 55 and fourth in 2023 with 58. He had 9.5 career TFLs, including 3 Sacks, and was credited with 4 passes defended a forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.

Wide Receiver Veshe Daniyan attended North Mesquite HS in Balch Springs, TX before entering USMAPS in 2018. He made his career debut as a yearling in 2020 against Middle Tennessee State. He appeared in 11 games with 191 snaps as a junior and all 12 games with 261 snaps in his senior season.

Offensive lineman Simon Dellinger attended R Nelson Snider HS in Fort Wayne, IN before entering USMAPS in 2019. He began his career at USMA as a tight end but moved to OT in 2021, appearing in 5 games with 65 snaps in his yearling year. He played 8 games with 303 snaps as a junior and 5 games with 110 snaps in his senior season.

Offensive Lineman Jackson Filipowicz entered West Point direct from Blessed Trinity Catholic HS in Alpharetta, GA in 2020. He made his college debut against UConn in 2021 and appeared in 5 games with 68 snaps as a yearling. He moved into the starting lineup the following season and started 11 games with 567 snaps earning a spot on the CFN All-Independent Second Team. He started all 12 games with 623 snaps in 2023 and earned a spot on Phil Steele’s All-Independent Second Team.

Defensive Lineman Isaiah Filisi came to West Point vis USMAPS from Saint Louis HS in Waipahu, HI. At 6’3” and 320 pounds he was the largest player on defense, but he saw only limited playing time in his four seasons with just 89 career snaps on defense. He had 4 career tackles including one assisted TFL.

Defensive Lineman Chris Frey came to West Point via USMAPS from Temescal Canyon HS in Canyon Lake, CA in 2019. He appeared in just one game with one tackle as a plebe and 7 games with 53 snaps as yearling before moving into the starting lineup in 2021. He appeared in all 13 games with 8 starts in 2021, 12 games with 5 starts in 2022, and started all 12 games in his senior season. He finished his career with 1,071 snaps, 69 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 1 Sack.

Co-Captain and Safety Quindrelin Hammonds came to West Point via USMAPS from Alcovy HS in Covington, GA in 2018, where he was a state finalist in the 100 and 200 meters. He made his collegiate debut against MTSU and appeared in 3 just games on defense in 2020. He played in 7 games with 67 snaps in 2021 and then moved up to start 23 games in his junior and senior seasons. He finished his football career at Army with 1,351 snaps, 129 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.5 Sacks, 3 Interceptions, 10 Passes Defended and a Forced Fumble and Fumble Recovery.

Co-Captain and Defensive Lineman, Austin Hill came to West Point direct from Evangelical Christian HS in Memphis, TN where he was named Tennessee Mr Football in 2019. He did not see action as a plebe but saw his college debut against Georgia State in 2021 and went on to appear in 6 games as a yearling. He played all 12 games with 6 starts as a junior and started 11 of his 12 appearances in 2023. He finished his career with 422 defensive snaps, 76 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 0.5 Sacks a d 3 Forced Fumbles. He also had 5 yards rushing the football from a fake punt formation in 2022.