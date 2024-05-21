GBK Salutes the 2024 May Graduates
Among the seniors graduating on May 25th are the following members of the football team. GBK salutes them as they say goodbye to cadet gray and don the Army blue.
Offensive Lineman Sam Barczak entered West Point via USMAPS from Sandy Creek HS in Tyrone, GA. He appeared in 30 games in the last three seasons with a total of 356 snaps and was rated as one of the best pass blockers by PFF.
Punter and Holder Billy Boehlke entered West Point from Benedictine HS in Cleveland, OH in 2020 after a year at USMAPS. Best known as a punter, he punted 43 times in the 2022 season with an average of 38.2 yards per kick. Boehlke was the all-important holder for field goals and extra points.
Wide Receiver Tyler Brennan lettered in 3 sports at North Hills HS in Pittsburgh, PA before coming to USMAPS in 2019. He entered West Point in 2020 and made his college debut against AFA as a plebe. He had one career reception for 25 yards in the Delaware State game this past season.
Running Back Jakobi Buchanan came to West Point from Chaminade Prep in St Charles, MO in 2019 after playing a year at USMAPS. He played in 50 games during his 5 years in an Army football uniform and carried the ball 398 times for 1,570 yards. Buchanan was never stopped for a loss in his first three seasons and became widely respected as the go-to guy in short-yardage situations. He was named to Phil Steele’s All-Independent Second Team in 2021 and 2023.
Offensive Lineman Shayne Buckingham played Quarterback at Daculah HS in Daculah, GA before entering USMAPS in 2018. He appeared in 2 games with 16 snaps as a tight end in 2020 before moving to tackle in the 2022 season. He played in 10 games with 353 snaps in 2022 and 10 games with 428 snaps as a senior.
Defensive Lineman Nikai Butler entered West Point direct from Douglas Byrd HS in Fayetteville, NC where he had a 4.1 GPA. He played in 2 games in 2021 and 2 games in 2022 with no recorded stats.
Co-Captain and Outside Linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, from Ringwood, NJ played cornerback at St Josephs before entering USMAPS in 2019. He appeared in 4 games with 54 snaps as a backup at Apache before moving into the starting lineup in 2022. He started all 24 games in2022 and 2023 playing a total of 1,450 career snaps. He finished third in total tackles in 2022 with 55 and fourth in 2023 with 58. He had 9.5 career TFLs, including 3 Sacks, and was credited with 4 passes defended a forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries.
Wide Receiver Veshe Daniyan attended North Mesquite HS in Balch Springs, TX before entering USMAPS in 2018. He made his career debut as a yearling in 2020 against Middle Tennessee State. He appeared in 11 games with 191 snaps as a junior and all 12 games with 261 snaps in his senior season.
Offensive lineman Simon Dellinger attended R Nelson Snider HS in Fort Wayne, IN before entering USMAPS in 2019. He began his career at USMA as a tight end but moved to OT in 2021, appearing in 5 games with 65 snaps in his yearling year. He played 8 games with 303 snaps as a junior and 5 games with 110 snaps in his senior season.
Offensive Lineman Jackson Filipowicz entered West Point direct from Blessed Trinity Catholic HS in Alpharetta, GA in 2020. He made his college debut against UConn in 2021 and appeared in 5 games with 68 snaps as a yearling. He moved into the starting lineup the following season and started 11 games with 567 snaps earning a spot on the CFN All-Independent Second Team. He started all 12 games with 623 snaps in 2023 and earned a spot on Phil Steele’s All-Independent Second Team.
Defensive Lineman Isaiah Filisi came to West Point vis USMAPS from Saint Louis HS in Waipahu, HI. At 6’3” and 320 pounds he was the largest player on defense, but he saw only limited playing time in his four seasons with just 89 career snaps on defense. He had 4 career tackles including one assisted TFL.
Defensive Lineman Chris Frey came to West Point via USMAPS from Temescal Canyon HS in Canyon Lake, CA in 2019. He appeared in just one game with one tackle as a plebe and 7 games with 53 snaps as yearling before moving into the starting lineup in 2021. He appeared in all 13 games with 8 starts in 2021, 12 games with 5 starts in 2022, and started all 12 games in his senior season. He finished his career with 1,071 snaps, 69 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 1 Sack.
Co-Captain and Safety Quindrelin Hammonds came to West Point via USMAPS from Alcovy HS in Covington, GA in 2018, where he was a state finalist in the 100 and 200 meters. He made his collegiate debut against MTSU and appeared in 3 just games on defense in 2020. He played in 7 games with 67 snaps in 2021 and then moved up to start 23 games in his junior and senior seasons. He finished his football career at Army with 1,351 snaps, 129 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.5 Sacks, 3 Interceptions, 10 Passes Defended and a Forced Fumble and Fumble Recovery.
Co-Captain and Defensive Lineman, Austin Hill came to West Point direct from Evangelical Christian HS in Memphis, TN where he was named Tennessee Mr Football in 2019. He did not see action as a plebe but saw his college debut against Georgia State in 2021 and went on to appear in 6 games as a yearling. He played all 12 games with 6 starts as a junior and started 11 of his 12 appearances in 2023. He finished his career with 422 defensive snaps, 76 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 0.5 Sacks a d 3 Forced Fumbles. He also had 5 yards rushing the football from a fake punt formation in 2022.
Cornerback, Cameron Jones came to West Point via USMAPS from Harvard-Westlake HS in Carson, CA. He made his first career start against Mercer in 2020. He appeared in 37 games with 24 starts in 4 years and finished his career with 1,303 defensive snaps. He had 136 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 7 Interceptions, 16 Passes Defended, 2 Forced Fumbles, 4 Fumble Recoveries and 1 blocked kick.
Linebacker, Spencer Jones came to West Point via USMAPS from Vandergrift HS in Austin, TX. He made his college debut at MTSU in 2020 and played in 8 games as a plebe with 1 start. He was plagued with injury problems his last three seasons and finished his career at Army with 26 games and 552 snaps. He had 69 career tackles including 9 TFLs and a Sack.
Tight End Joshua Lingenfelter played at A Crawford Mosely HS in Panama City, FL before entering USMAPS in 2019. He made his college debut at MTSU in 2020 and played in 5 games at tight end with 21 snaps as a plebe. He moved into the starting lineup in 2022 and played 246 snaps as a yearling, 12 games with 503 snaps as a junior and 9 games with 243 snaps as a senior. He had 5 career receptions for 157 yards for an average of 31.4 yards per catch. His longest reception was 44 yards against UMass in 2022.
Offensive Lineman Beau Lombardi played fullback and quarterback at Clive HS in Valley, IA before entering USMAPS in 2019. He played in 12 career games with 57 career snaps as a reserve lineman.
Co-Captain and Linebacker, Leo Lowin came to West Point direct from Westlake HS in Austin, TX. He started his career at Army as a safety and played on special teams as a plebe. He was moved to LB in 2021 and started 5 of his 11 appearances. Moved up to a starting spot in 2022 and started all 24 games in his last two seasons, and finished with 1,636 career defensive snaps. He registered 235 career tackles, 13 TFLs, 7 Sacks, 2 Interceptions, 5 Passes Defended, 5 Forced Fumbles and 3 Fumble Recoveries. He was named to the 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First Team, the 2023 Bednarik Award watch list, and was a second-team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent selection in 2022...Named second-team College Sports Communicators (CSC) 2022 Academic All-America and was named the MVP in the 2022 Army-Navy game.
Place Kicker Quinn Maretzki came to West Point direct from Punahou HS in Honolulu, HI in 2020. He appeared in 34 career games and converted 25 field goals and 88 PATs, saving his longest conversion for his final appearance against Navy, where his 47-yard conversion was decisive.
Slotback Ay’Jaun Marshall came to West Point via USMAPS from West York Area HS in Baltimore, MD. He appeared in 6 games with 96 snaps as a plebe and finished his career with 31 games and 939 snaps. He had 48 rushing attempts for 455 yards aand 2 TDs and 16 receptions for 313 yards for another 3 TDs.
Long Snapper Cole McCutcheon came to West Point direct from Sandra Day O’Connor HS in Phoenix, AZ. As a backup long-snapper, he appeared in just one game in 2022.
Quarterback Alex Meredith came to West Point from TL Hanna HS in Anderson, SC. He did not appear in a varsity game in his 4 years at Army.
Cornerback Jabari Moore came to West Point from Hoover HS in Hoover, AL. He appeared in 10 games with 2 starts as a plebe in 2019 and went on to play in 58 games with 46 career starts at Army. He finished his career with 2,375 defensive snaps, 165 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 6 Interceptions, 26 Passes Defended, 1 Forced Fumble, and 2 Fumble Recoveries. He was named to the 2022 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Team, and the Phil Steele All-Independent Team in 2021 and 2022 and to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent second-teamer in 2023.
Cornerback, Bo Nicholas-Paul came to West Point via USMAPS from Hillside HS in Irvington, NJ. Despite competing for playing time with Cam Jones and Jabari Moore, he appeared in 35 career games with 7 starts and 735 snaps over his 4-year career. He finished with 52 career tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 8 Passes Defended, and 4 Interceptions including a 44-yard Pick Six against ULM.
Linebacker, Camden O’Gara came to West Point direct from Wyoming HS in Cincinnati, OH. He did not see the field in his first two seasons but appeared in 7 games with 2 starts as a junior in 2022 and 6 games in his senior season. He ended his career with 298 career snaps, 42 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 Sack, and 2 Passes Defended.
Outside Linebacker Jackson Powell came to West Point direct from Buford HS in Buford, GA. He got his first career start against Tulane in 2020, his only appearance as a plebe. He missed the 2021 season but came back to play in 7 games with 54 snaps in 2022 and started 11 of his 12 appearances as a senior. He finished with 41 career tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 Sacks, a Forced Fumble and a Fumble Recovery.
Defensive Lineman Darius Richardson came to West Point from Tampa Bay Technical HS via USMAPS. He had his college debut vs Mercer in 2020, his only appearance as a plebe. He played in 8 games as a yearling and then moved into the starting rotation at Nose Guard in 2022 with 10 starts in 12 games. He played 12 games with 1 start in 2023 and ended his career with 640 career defensive snaps. He registered 29 career tackles with 1 TFL and 1 Fumble Recovery.
Running Back/Tight End Tyson Riley, entered USMAPS in 2019 from Springfield Catholic HS in Mount Vernon, MO where he was a standout in baseball, track, and basketball in addition to football. He appeared in seven games as a plebe and ran the ball 13 times for a total of 59 yards. He moved into the regular rotation at FB in 2021, appearing in 10 games with 44 carries for 198 yards. As a junior, he played in 10 games with 8 starts and rushed 95 times for 441 yards. He was moved to tight end at the start of his senior season but reverted to FB when Monken decided to play the triple-option offense against Coastal Carolina. He played in 34 games with 815 snaps in his 4 years at Army.
Defensive Back, Daelan Smith came to West Point from Peach Valley HS in Fort Valley, GA. He has appeared in 8 games in his 4 years at Army with no recorded stats.
Defensive Lineman, Nathaniel Smith came to West Point via USMAPS from Bishop O’Connell HS in Fort Washington, MD. He started his career at Army as an OLB and appeared in 3 games with 2 tackles as a plebe in 2019 He played in 8 games with 5 tackles in 2020. He moved up to the defensive line in 2021 and finished his career at Army having played 46 games with 949 defensive snaps. He registered 70 career tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 6 Passes Defended.
Place Kicker Cole Talley came to West Point via USMAPS from Rockwall HS in TX. He shared place-kicking duties with Maretski, but was used almost exclusively for kickoffs as a senior. He was called on to kickoff 44 times in his 4 years at USMA, and totaled 10,656 yards for an average of 59.9 yards per kick. He was named to Phil Steele’s All-Independent team as the kickoff specialist in 2023.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel