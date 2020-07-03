GoBlackKnights - GBK Series: “Where Are They Now” - Former MLB Stephen Anderson

Stephen Anderson entered USMAPS from Maryland in 2005 unnoticed by Rivals, which was not devoting much attention to Army recruiting back then as it currently is. He entered West Point the following year and played for two different head coaches in his four and a half years at Army, although Bobby Ross was the head coach while Anderson was at prep school. Coach Stan Brock lead the team during the linebacker’s freshman and sophomore years and Rich Ellerson his junior and senior years. He was elected team captain in 2009 and 2010. Anderson Led the team in tackles in 2010 with 108 and finished second in tackles in 2009 when he played only 9 games. Anderson, who was the prototype middle linebacker for any team's defense finished second to the great Josh McNary in TFLs in both 2009 and 2010. He led the team in passes defended and fumbles forced in 2010. Anderson was selected to the GBK All-Decade Defense this past year. It should be noted that Anderson graduated in December of 2011 (he took a semester off when he tore his ACL and was in recovery mode). Subsequent to his graduation from the academy, Anderson PCS’d to Fort Benning, Georgia and started IBOLC (Feb - May 2012), Ranger School (Jun-Sept. 2012), Bradley Leaders Course (Oct - Nov), and Airborne (Nov-Dec. 2012). He was a Tank Platoon Leader from Jan ’13 to Sept. ’13, Mechanized Platoon Leader from Sept ’13 to Dec.’14, Mortar Platoon Leader from Jan. ’15 - Jan ’16, MCCC Student from March ’16 – Augusst 16’, IBOLC Senior Platoon Tactics Trainer from Sept. ’16- Dec. ’17, 3rd Brigade Combat Team Chief of Operations (CHOPS) from Feb. ’18 – May ’19, Choppin Company Commander in 3-187 IN REGT, 3BCT, 101st ABN DIV from June ’19 -June ’20. Of course, you can add to the former middle linebacker list of accomplishments, a devoted family man. On July 25th, Anderson will have been married for 6-years to his wife Talia, and the couple has two boys, ages 5 (Ace Alvin) and 3 (Ascher Ronald). GoBlackKnights.com had a chance to catch up with Captain Anderson for a quick Q&A, as we looked back, as well as looking ahead at his life.



GBK: From an Army football perspective ... many fans have witnessed the success the program has shown under current head coach Jeff Monken. But you guys during your senior year (2010), had a solid season and won a bowl game (Armed Forces Bowl vs. SMU). However, a few years later, Coach Ellerson was fired. Even with that, do you feel that 2010 season helped players who would finish out their careers wearing the Black & Gold, realize that they could win at Army ... Hence building the future of Army football?

Anderson: Our motto was the “Bring it Back” my senior year. Which stood for just that. Bring winning football back to Army and with a 7-6 season and a bowl win we felt we accomplished that. Although it was tough not to win the CiC, we did feel like we were getting the program moving in the right direction.



GBK: Football was such a huge part of your identity for the time you spent at West Point. One may even say that you played with not only skill but a passion. If you can have it your way, can you see yourself returning to the world of football in any capacity in the future: be it a coach? Meaning being about to impart your football knowledge onto the next generation.

Anderson: Of course it was a passion. Football was life for 15 years of my 32 years of life. The biggest reason I would want to get back into football would be to coach, teach, and mentor the next generation on young men. I absolutely see myself coaching in the future. I have two young boys and raising them into excellent men will be my biggest accomplishment in life. If I can instill the ethos and habits I believe make men successful into a generation of young men, it will be my continued service to this nation. Not sure if that’s my fate or life path, but football teaches you so much more than Xs and Os and blocking and tackling

GBK: Where are you currently serving - post and unit? What are your position and branch? Anderson: I am currently serving in the Iron Rakkasans in the 101st airborne division as the HHC (Headquarters and Headquarters Company) Commander in the infantry at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

GBK: Where have you grown most as a leader since commissioning from the Academy? Anderson: Since Commissioning, Ranger School and SFC Caleb Service had the most influence on growing me into the leader I am today. Ranger School taught me some great TTPs on small unit tactics and even more about myself and how far my body can really push itself. It really tests a leader mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. It brings out a leader's true character. SFC Caleb Service was my Platoon Sergeant when I was serving as a Mechanized Platoon Leader in the 3rd Infantry Division. He previously served in the 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Infantry Regiment. He was my Ranger Buddy. I grew and learned so much about Leadership, Service, and how to be an excellent Soldier first working with him. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2018 but he was my Ranger Buddy, my friend, and someone who I looked up to and idolized as a leader and Soldier. He was only 1 year older than me.



GBK: Here you are 5 years beyond your initial 5-year obligation to the United States Military. At this point, would you consider yourself a "lifer?" Do you plan to stay the full 20? Anderson: Actually, I just made that decision about 3 months ago. One of my mentors COL Gene Palka (now retired) gave me the best advice when serving in the military. He told me to give company command a chance and continue to serve as long as you’re enjoying it. I absolutely enjoy serving with these young men and women who choose to serve in a time of war. Serving in the infantry is like being on a football team. You have team workouts, captains practices, common goals and missions, teamwork and family environment. The Army football team prepared me to be an infantry officer more than anything else at West Point.