GoBlackKnights - GBK Spring Coverage: Veteran Army Coach Tucker Waugh meets with media

Tucker Waugh has beem coaching at West Point the longest of anyone currently on Head Coach Jeff Monken’s staff. He started his collegiate coaching career coaching quarterbacks at Otterbein in 1993 and moved on to coach wide receivers at Depauw in 1994. He coached wide receivers at Illinois State from 1994 to 1999 before coming to West Point to coach wide receivers for Todd Berry from 2000 t0 2004.

Waugh left West Point to coach at Stanford for two years in 2005 and 2006 before returning to West Point again in 2007.

Waugh has alternated between coaching wide receivers and running backs at Army West Point since that time. He coached all running backs from 2007 to 2012, slotbacks in 2013 and 2014, added wide receivers in 2014, and has coached slotbacks since then.