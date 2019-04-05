Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 11:53:32 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK Spring Practice Observations - Defensive Line

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer
Jcwa3q25p0jyudjrwc3u
Senior Rod Stoddard has been making some real noise at Nose Guard this spring
Vanessa Williamson

With 10 practice days completed, we shift the attention of our spring practice observations from the offense to the defense. If one uses the starting lineup for the Navy game as a baseline, the def...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}