Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 16:22:23 -0500') }} football Edit

GBK Spring Practice Observations - Fullbacks

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
Gordon Larson
GBK Senior Analyst & Writer
Bqbjqzrb31ayrpqgotbt
Army Black Knights' senior fullback Connor Slomka
USA Today Sports Images

The fullback, or B-back position, as it is referred to in triple option parlance, is the heart of the Black Knight running game, and most fans are aware that Army West Point had an abundance of tal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}