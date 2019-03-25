GBK Spring Practice Report: LB Ryan Parker looking to make an impact
Linebacker Ryan Parker entered West Point in 2016 from Hixon, Tennessee with a Rivals rating of 5.4 and offers from Navy, Air Force, Eastern Michigan, FlU, South Alabama, and a host of Ivy League a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news