GoBlackKnights.com caught up with McClinton after practice on Wednesday to get his thoughts on the upcoming season under a new position coach and new defensive coordinator.

He got an early start as a freshman filling in at cornerback after the Black Knights lost Brandon Jackson. McClinton played in 12 games in 2016 and registered 30 total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup. He moved to safety his yearling year and finished fifth on the team in total tackles with 44 and also had one interception. Last season, he moved up to fourth in total tackles with 54 and was second in interceptions with 2.

The 5-foot-10, 203 pound Jaylon McClinton returns for his senior year as one of the veterans in the defensive backfield or even more so, the defensive unit overall.





GBK: This appears to be a transition period for you relative to your football career at Army. You have lost safety mates James Gibson and Max Regan to graduation; safety coach Daryl Dixon is now coaching the corners ... although Coach CY has moved over to coach the safeties. And oh by the way, Defensive Coordinator Jay Bateman has gone as well, albeit being replaced by Coach John Loose.

Can you talk about having to get use to a new running mate to replace Gibby and also your adjustment to the coaching changes.

McClinton: For me this year, it’s more of an adjustment in me taking a bigger role, being more of a leader, a vocal leader now that Gibson like you said is gone and Cam Jones is stepping into his role. But also with the coach staff changes. I learned a lot from Coach Bateman and this defense. Now being able to help the coaches out now, talk about things with Coach Loose and Coach CY and having more of vocal role with everyone.





GBK: This is your last year to wear the Black & Gold and you have been a major part of the success of the defense and the team overall.



What must the 2019 squad do to keep the momentum/success going?



McClinton: It starts on days like this where we are making sure that we are going hard out here, seniors are being leaders and the young guys being followers. But also listening and taking the coaching that we are getting. It definitely starts in the spring into fall camp and we go from there.







GBK: Even as you look back to your last three years ... what has been the highlight for you, amongst so many possibilities to select from?

McClinton: Honestly I would have to say last year. I have some really good friends on this team, some brothers I would really say. Kelvin Hopkins and watching him have an amazing season where he threw for 1,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 yards. Kell Walker ... my Army-Navy freshman year and him rushing for 100 yards his freshman season or Christian Hayes (WR) catching seven balls after having not played his freshman and sophomore year and then just obviously me having a big game against Navy. It’s really cool to see my friends do amazing out here.







GBK: We seldom talk about the other side of a players’ life at West Point, so here’s a chance.

First, what is your major and do you have any idea what you want to branch and why?

McClinton: My major here at West Point is Sociology. I choose that because it allows me to study groups of people. Being an officer in the Army and a Platoon Leader someday, I’ll have the chance to lead a group of people some day and I really wanted to learn how to best work with people. And when it comes to what I want to branch, I am really looking into Field Artillery and it really seems to be a cool branch ... going combat arms and being in the sticks and mud with my Joes and playing with some big guns will be pretty cool.