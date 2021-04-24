GoBlackKnights - GBK Post-Spring Practice Video: One-on-One with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken

GBK Post-Spring Practice Video: One-on-One with Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
After today’s practice session, the Black Knights have three practice sessions remaining, including the Black & Gold Spring Game.
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media after today practice to several topics including where the team is at this point in their spring training camp.
Let’s hear what the Army mentor had to say.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?