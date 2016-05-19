FREE GBK Spring Video Interview: Indianapolis Colts LB, Josh McNary

Although there are several weeks remaining on the spring calendar, GoBlackKnights.com closes out our spring coverage by looking back on April 30th's Annual Black & Gold Spring Game, which was a success on several levels. Despite several key players being sidelined due to injury, the play on the field was intense from the beginning to the final whistle.

Not only were the fans able to take in Army’s spirited on the field play, as the Black Knights closed out their spring practice session, but head coach Jeff Monken provided the crowd with a look at the Present (current roster), Past (10 Honorary Captains) & Future (Army’s 2016 commits & 2017 recruits) all assembled at Michie Stadium.

Although the dust has settled since that Saturday afternoon football venue, we are going to bring you back in time as GoBlackKnights.com Sideline Reporter Maddy Daughtery had the opportunity to have a one-on-one video interview with two of the honorary captains, both of whom are currently playing in the NFL.

Former Army defensive end, Josh McNary who is the school’s all-time sack leader and current Indianapolis Colt linebacker.

Then we have 6-foot-9, 320 pound Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who played both offensive tackle and tight end while wearing the Black & Gold as an Army Black Knight.

We kick things off with McNary, who made jersey #44 a fan watcher every time the Army defense stepped on the field during his tenure at West Point.

Stay-tuned and next up Villanueva's one-on-one with GBK.

