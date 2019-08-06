Purchase a new annual membership to GoBlackKnights.com (regular price $99.95) and get 25% off to make it just $75, plus get a FREE $75 Adidas gift card to use online or at Adidas outlets.

GBK is the premier and most comprehensive source for Army football & recruiting coverage. We believe you'll find our brand to be worth its full price if you take advantage of this limited time offer.





Promo Code: Adidas

Offer valid while supplies last, and won’t go past 08.24.19





New user accounts:

https://army.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas





Monthly subscriber upgrading to annual:

https://army.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas



