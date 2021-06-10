GBK Video: Cockrill chimes in on being elected one of the team's Captains
Nolan Cockrill was recruited from Centreville, VA in 2018 as a 230 pound defensive end with no rating from Rivals. He came in as a direct report, missing out on an opportunity to hone his skills an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news