GBK Video Interview: Joe Iacono goes One-on-One with Army OC Brent Davis

Brent Davis is entering his ninth season as the offensive coordinator for the Army Black Knights.

Army’s offensive success during that period speaks for itself and the Black Knights consistently sit atop the nation leading rushing offenses annually.

If you ask Coach Davis and other staff members about what stands out to them during their time under Head Coach Jeff Monken ... most are probably most proud of the culture they have built at West Point and the way the players support one another (aka Army Football Brotherhood).

Yesterday, Davis took time out to discuss the upcoming 2022 season, the arsenal of talented players on offense, but also the ongoing development of players in the pipeline, and more.

Let’s hear what Coach Davis had to say in his one-on-one with GBK’s Joe Iacono.