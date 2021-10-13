GBK Video Interview with Seattle Seahawks LB Jon Rhattigan

Army West Point football fans know that former Black Knights linebacker and current Seattle Seahawks Jon Rhattigan often goes by the nickname, 'Johnny Nation'. However, if there were another nickname that could be added to his resume, it would be Jon Rhattigan (aka ‘Persistence’).

Persistance? noun ... firm or obstinate continuance in a course of action in spite of difficulty or opposition.

You see, throughout the first three seasons of his college career at Army West Point, the 6-foot-0, 236 pounder didn’t crack the starting line-up until his senior season.

During his 2020 senior year, Rhattigan led the team in tackles in with 78 and in TFLs with 9.0. He had 43 yard interception return for a TD against Middle Tennessee State and another 50 yard interception return against Mercer.

However, starting for just one season did not deter the product of Naperville (IL) from losing sight of one of personal goals, which was to play ball at the next level and now Johnny Nation is making a name for himself as a first year player for the Seattle Seahawks and by the way, he is 2nd in NFL in special team tackles.

Yesterday, GoBlackKnights.com had opportunity to chat with the rookie linebacker about his transition to the NFL, Military commitment and other topics.

Come inside to hear what Rhattigan had to say.