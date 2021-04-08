GBK Video: One-on-One with Army MLB Spencer Jones
Black Knights’ MLB Spencer Jones was the backup for graduated Jon Rhattigan at WILL, with one start in 6 games and 106 snaps with a PFF rating of 66.7 overall, 74.6 on run defense and an impressive...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news