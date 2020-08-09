GBK Video: One-on-One with Army OC, Brent Davis
On Saturday, Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff lead the Black Knights into their 3rd practice session of summer training camp.At the end of practice, GoBlackKnights.com Publisher, Charles G...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news