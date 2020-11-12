GBK Video: One-on-One with Army Offensive Coordinator, Brent Davis
After Wednesday’s practice session, GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to catch-up with offensive coordinator, Brent Davis, as the Black Knights are now just 2-days away from taking on Tulane do...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news