Get Ready Raider Nation, Army DB Malkelm Morrison is headed your way

"Fastest 20 on the defense and maybe the team," said Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody when discussing his hybrid defensive back to GoBlackKnights.com on Saturday and following Malkelm Morrison's Raiders' invite to their rookie camp. "He played more aggressive this year when attacking ball carriers."

However, back on March 22nd, the Black Knights hosted Army Pro Day, and to be very transparent, the versatile Morrison did not have one his better days when it came to speed testing.

It is obvious that despite his off-day in the 40, the Las Vegas Raiders were consistent in their interest in No. 2 and have been invited to mini-rookie camp.

According to Morrison’s dad Patrick, the Raiders have been true to their word relative to their interest in Malkelm. As Patrick and his wife, Desiree Morrison were spending some vacation time in Puerto Rico, they were also glued to the coverage of the NFL Draft. And as each round passed, the team that calls Las Vegas home had not drafted a defensive back, which was music to the ears of the Morrison camp.

By the end of Saturday, the Raiders, who are looking at Morrison as a Nickel/CB had reached out Malkelm to let him know that they want him to be part of the Silver & Black.

The Raiders had contacted Morrison a few times prior to the draft, but according to the Morrison family, this comes as a pleasant surprise ... just for the opportunity itself.

Malkelm has not officially signed the Raiders’ contract yet, due to it having to be reviewed by West Point personnel, which is typical protocol.

Morrison, who started 23 games in the past two seasons at the APACHE position under Woody. He played 1,703 defensive snaps the last 3 seasons and compiled 137 career tackles, including 15.5 TFLs and 2.0 Sacks. He also had 1 INT, 7 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles and a blocked kick.

