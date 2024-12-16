GIVE THE HOLIDAY GIFT OF A GOBLACKKNIGHTS.COM PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Give the ultimate gift - a subscription to GoBlackKnights.com! There is no better place for an Army Football Fan to feel like an insider, that also includes recruiting.
If they’re already part of the GoBlackKnights.com family, your gift will act as an extension!
With breaking team news & community message board discussions happening year-round, make sure they don’t miss a thing.
P.S. You can purchase gift subscriptions in 1-month, 3-month, 6-month or year (up to 5 years) increments.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel