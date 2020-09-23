GoBlackKnights - GoBlackKnights.com 2021 Promo

Promo Code: Army2021

Offer: Buy a MONTHLY sub for $5.00, and get extended into January 2021. In other words, pay $5.00 for premium access for the rest of the year. This is a monthly subscription, and will renew in January as a monthly subscription at the regular price of $9.95, unless the user cancels prior.

Offer valid through 09.28.20

New users (use this link on social, inside FREE content)

https://army.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Army2021





Returning users/subs can sign in first, and start here:

https://army.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Army2021





Here are the details the user will see on the checkout page:

GoBlackKnights.com - Buy one month for $5.00, and we’ll extend you FREE through 2020! **This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. Your additional free months will be granted after the successful processing of your $5.00 payment, typically within 5 business days of your purchase. your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month] until you cancel. To avoid being renewed in January 2021 at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends. Please read the terms of service.