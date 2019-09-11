We will be getting back to our coverage of Army Black Knights Football at 12pm EST, but we would like to pulse for a moment to pay tribute this day (9/11).

You see, last night... "18 years ago 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights. 2,606 people went to sleep in preparation for work in the morning. 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift. 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol. 8 paramedics went to sleep in preparation for the morning shift of saving lives. None of them saw past 10:00am Sept 11, 2001. In one single moment life may never be the same."

As the old Baptist preacher once said, "sometimes it’s a better to see a good sermon, than to hear one". So this GBK tribute is made up of the crest for the United States Military Academy at West Point’s 2007 graduating class, along with the video of the academy’s alma mater.

However, this symbolic tribute goes beyond the walls of the United States Military Academy at West Point, but to all the 9/11 victims and their families, as well as the men and women of all branches of the Armed Forces who have in the past and who are currently protecting this country ... their commitment to put their lives on the line for our freedom is greatest sermon known to mankind.