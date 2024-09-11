PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
GoBlackKnights.com: 9/11 Tribute

Charles Grevious • GoBlackKnights
#AlwaysRemember #NeverSurrender

Today is one of the most heartbreaking, revealing & tragic moments in American history. We would like to pulse for a moment to pay tribute to this day (September 11th) ... 23 years ago.

"23 years ago 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights. 2,606 people went to sleep in preparation for work in the morning. 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift. 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol. 8 paramedics went to sleep in preparation for the morning shift of saving lives. None of them saw past 10:00am Sept 11, 2001. In one single moment, life may never be the same."

As the old Baptist preacher once said, "Sometimes it’s better to see a good sermon than to hear one".

As such, this GoBlackKnights.com tribute is made up of the crest for the United States Military Academy at West Point’s 2007 graduating class, along with the video of the academy’s alma mater.

However, this symbolic tribute goes beyond the walls of the United States Military Academy at West Point, but to all the 9/11 victims and their families, as well as the men and women of all branches of the Armed Forces who have in the past and who are currently protecting this country ... their commitment to put their lives on the line for our freedom is greatest sermon known to mankind.

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

