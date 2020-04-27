During our time without sports, especially Army Black Knights’ football, we are getting to know some of our GBK subscribers a little bit better. We've asked for them to tell us your story and we will feature a different one each week on the site, under the banner “GoBlackKnights.com Fan Features”. Today is our 2nd feature, as we get to know GBK subscriber Dave (aka davewarns). In his own words, here is his story about being a Army football fan:

“My oldest son, Riley, is graduating next month with the class of 2020,” shared the proud dad. He is branching Armor and will post at Fort Stewart in the 3rd ID. Our other son, Reese, is class of 2022.” — GBK Subscriber, West Point Grad & Army Football Fan, davewarns

“I’ve been an Army football fan since I showed up for R-Day in 1986. My Beast roommate that summer is now a prolific GoBlackKnights.com poster, JBruellm and John is still one of my best friends today,” shared 1990 West Point Grad, who branched Field Artillery, as he went on to discuss that the United States Military Academy at West Point connection hasn’t stopped with him. “My oldest son, Riley, is graduating next month with the class of 2020,” shared the proud dad. “He is branching Armor and will post at Fort Stewart in the 3rd ID. Our other son, Reese, is class of 2022.”

So, what are davewarns fondest Army Black Knights football moment? Well, he couldn't narrow it down to just one. "My top three Army football memories are ...." 1) Breaking the streak against Navy in 2016. Reese and I ran onto the field postgame to join Riley (then a plebe) on the field. 2) 2018 Armed Forces Bowl victory over Houston. My brother was the back judge for the game so my dad and I went down on the field with him during pre-game. 3) Season opening victory over Syracuse in 1986. My first Army game at Michie Stadium.

Despite now residing in a suburb of Dayton, Ohio, that has not slowed down davewarns’ Army football loyalty. “I’ve had season tickets for the past few years despite living 550 miles away,” he declared. “Army was 7-0 in games I attended during the glorious 2019 season. Last year was just the opposite, 1-5.” “I love following Army football on GoBlackKnights.com,” he added.