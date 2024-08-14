WEST POINT, N.Y – The Army West Point Athletics Association (AWPAA) and the West Point Association of Graduates (WPAOG) held a special ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Michie Stadium Preservation Project on Wednesday morning at Michie Stadium.

The 61st Superintendent of the United States Military Academy, LTG Steven Gilland, Army Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie, President & CEO of the WPAOG, Mark Bieger, and Head football coach, Jeff Monken all shared remarks about their excitement about the future of the project and thanked donors specifically for their generosity to get the project underway.