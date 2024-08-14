Groundbreaking Commemorating Michie Stadium Preservation Project Held
WEST POINT, N.Y – The Army West Point Athletics Association (AWPAA) and the West Point Association of Graduates (WPAOG) held a special ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Michie Stadium Preservation Project on Wednesday morning at Michie Stadium.
The 61st Superintendent of the United States Military Academy, LTG Steven Gilland, Army Director of Athletics, Mike Buddie, President & CEO of the WPAOG, Mark Bieger, and Head football coach, Jeff Monken all shared remarks about their excitement about the future of the project and thanked donors specifically for their generosity to get the project underway.
Following remarks, groundbreaking photos were taken with a thank-you donor reception, which was held at the FEN Center.
Construction on the project officially broke in April of this year, as the old east stands have been demolished.
Expected completion for this project, which will rebuild and modernize the current East Stands, is slated for Summer 2026. During this time, Army West Point will continue to welcome fans at Michie Stadium for men's and women's lacrosse, football, graduation, and other special events. Please visit www.MichieStadium.com for more detail.
