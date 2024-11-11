Happy Veterans Day - We Thank You!

The Veterans Day National Ceremony is held each year on November 11th at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony commences precisely at 11:00 a.m. with a wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknowns and continues inside the Memorial Amphitheater with a parade of colors by Veterans’ organizations and remarks from dignitaries. The ceremony is intended to honor and thank all who served in the United States Armed Forces.

This Veterans Day, we honor the generations of men and women who have served and sacrificed … not for a person or place, but for our country which is a beacon of freedom and a wellspring of possibilities.