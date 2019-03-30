Hard-Hitting LB Jeremiah Trojan is high on Army West Point
The Army Black Knights’ coaching staff is on a roll when it comes to strategically extending offers as the month of March comes to an end.One highly targeted prospect is linebacker Jeremiah Trojan,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news