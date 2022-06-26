Hard-Hitting OLB Zane Poulter commits to the Black Knights of Army
On Friday, linebacker prospect Zane Poulter was coming off of his first visit to the United States Military Academy at West Point and by the time he was heading home …… we will let the 6-foot-2, 22...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news