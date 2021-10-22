HC Monken, DC Woody and several players chime in on upcoming game

Just two days ago, No. 14 Costal Carolina (6-0) visited unranked Appalachian State (4-2) and on the final play of the game after capping of a quality drive, the host team hit a 24-yard field goal to upset their visitors.

Hmmmm? Could this be the preview of what could occur on Saturday at Michie Stadium on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point?

You have No.16 Wake Forest (6-0) visiting unranked Army (4-2) and just like the aforementioned game and many observers will tell you that Saturday’s contest is really a toss-up between the Black Knights and Demon Deacons.

What thing for sure and albeit tremendous respect from the Army coaching staff and players, they also like their chances, especially if they execute their game plan and responsibilities.

That being said, let’s hear from Head Coach Jeff Monken, Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody, Fullback Tyson Riley, Defensive Lineman Kwabena Bonsu and Offensive Lineman Jordyn Law.