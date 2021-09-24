Head Coach Jeff Monken & DC Nate Woody chime in upcoming Miami (OH) game

The Army Black Knights are just one day away from an encounter with Miami (OH), as the RedHawks visit Michie Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday contest will close out a three-game home stand for the Black Knights, who currently hold a 12 game winning streak at home, which started during the 2019 football campaign.

The RedHawks will attempt to stop the Black Knights high powered rushing offense, which is currently 3rd in the nation (331.3 per game), which also has 14 rushing touchdowns (2nd in the nation) on the season.

Let’s hear what Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody had to say, as well as TE Joshua Lingenfelter.