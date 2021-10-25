Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Monday (10/25) Weekly Presser

For the 2nd week in a row, the Army Black Knights went down to the wire against a top tier Power 5 program. Two weeks ago it was Wisconsin and this past Saturday it was No. 16, Wake Forest ... albeit the games were distinctly different in how they were executed.

However, a loss is a loss and for Coach Jeff Monken and his Black Knights, the uniqueness of Saturday loss to the Demon Deacons, along with it being the team’s 3rd loss in a row, one could say that this week’s bye week might be just what the doctor ordered.

But there won’t be too much rest for the weary, because in two weeks, the Black Knights will travel to the state of Texas to take on academy rival Air Force, with both teams attempting to get back on the winning track.

This afternoon the 8-year head coach spoke with the media surrounding this past Saturday’s contest, along with preparation through the team’s bye week and other topics.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.