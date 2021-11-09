Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Monday (11/8) Weekly Presser
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss what he saw on film from Black Knight’s huge, exciting, “choose your adjective”, although the head coach called it ‘relieve’ relative to Saturday’s win over Air Force … as now he and this team look ahead to hosting Bucknell at Michie Stadium on Saturday.
Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.
• Army Head Coach, Jeff Monken
