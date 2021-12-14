Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Monday (12/13) Weekly Presser

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, his staff and the players or anyone associated with the Army football program have the challenging task of putting Black Knights’ loss to the Navy Midshipmen in the rearview mirror and start preparing for their upcoming Armed Forces Bowl game against Missouri of the SEC.

Perhaps easier said than done, but if this team is to close out the season on a positive note, that is exactly what will have to take place starting immediately.

Yesterday, for his weekly Monday presser, Coach Monken met with the media that included GBK's Joe Iacono.

Let’s hear what the 8th year head coach had to say.