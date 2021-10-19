Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Monday Weekly Presser

Although the Black Knights came away with a loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, the Army defense held Badgers to their second-least amount of total offense in 2021 (310 yards), with only Michigan holding Wisconsin to less.

Well, that same defensive effort is going to be needed to slow down visiting Wake Forest, as the nationally ranked (#16) Demon Deacons visit Michie Stadium on the grounds of West Point this upcoming Saturday.

But the real concern and question relative to Saturday’s contest is simple … which Army offense will show up? The offense that was dormant the first half of Saturday’s contest, or the 2nd half offense that pushed Wisconsin to the limit?

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken and his team are already in prep mode as they attempt to get back on the winning track after losing their last two outings to Ball State and Wisconsin.

This afternoon the 8-year head coach spoke with the media surrounding Saturday’s upcoming contest, along with other topics.