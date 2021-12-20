 GoBlackKnights - Head Coach Monken & OC Davis talk Armed Forces Bowl preparation
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-20 10:30:01 -0600') }} football

Head Coach Monken & OC Davis talk Armed Forces Bowl preparation

CLICK GRAPHIC - Don't Be On The Outside Looking In - Come Inside GBK
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken, along with offensive coordinator Brent Davis met with members of the media on Sunday as the team prepares for their upcoming bowl game against Missouri.

Coach Monken & Davis talked about how the Black Knights preparation for their Armed Forces Bowl matchup against Tiger out of the SEC.

Let’s hear what the Army head coach and the team’s offensive coordinator had to say.

Army HC Jeff Monken

Army OC Brent Davis


