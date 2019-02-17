BATON ROUGE, La. - The Army West Point baseball team saw No. 1 LSU hit a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to steal the win here Saturday afternoon, 6-5.The Black Knights held a slim 5-3 edge heading into the bottom of the ninth thanks in part to an Anthony Giachin bases clearing double to right center in the seventh inning. Unfortunately, their nationally ranked opponent kicked off the final frame with back-to-back walks before registering their fifth long ball in a two-day span to leave the Cadets shocked.Senior Trey Martin finished with a single and a double for his first multi-hit game of the year. The senior also accounted for one run batted in and two of Army's final five runs. Drake Titus, Josh White, and Jeremiah Adams joined Giachin and Martin with hits on the afternoon, while Jacob Hurtubise, Anfernee Crompton and Adams registered the Cadets' other three runs. Titus and Martin recorded their first RBI of the year in the sixth and seventh inning, respectively. Titus' single up the middle in the sixth brought home Martin from second and pulled the Black Knights to within 2-1 at the time. Martin's single in the seventh sparked Army's big four-run frame that handed the Cadets a 5-2 lead. Daniel Burggraaf was solid in his first start of the year, going 6.1 innings allowing four hits and three runs, just one of which was earned, in the no decision. The senior added a game-high five strikeouts as well.

ARMY HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES

Cam Opp pitched 1.2 innings of strong relief, giving up two hits. Andre Walden earned a game-high two walks as Army drew eight in total throughout the contest. Giachin has now tallied a double in back-to-back outings and sits with six hits on the weekend so far. Army swiped three bags in the game to just one for the Tigers. Hurtubise and Carter Macias both converted on sacrifice hits.

How It Happened

LSU got on the scoreboard early in the bottom of the first after a three-base error scored a runner from first. The Tigers added on one play later when they converted on a sacrifice fly ball to make it a 2-0 ballgame.After that opening frame, Burggraaf settled down and retired 15 of his next 17 batters.Army helped his cause with a run in the sixth and four in the seventh to take over the lead at 5-2. The Tigers cut the deficit down to 5-3 in the bottom half of the seventh before walking things off in the ninth thanks to Cade Beloso's three-run home run to right field.

FACTS & FIGURES

Army registered five runs on six hits, while LSU earned six runs on seven hits.Both teams recorded one error in the game. The Cadets left nine runners on base. LSU stranded four.

UP NEXT

The Black Knights wrap up the weekend on Sunday with an 11 a.m Central time (12 p.m. ET) contest with Louisiana-Monroe. Live stats will be available at the start.