GoBlackKnights - Highly recruited DE/LB likes what he's hearing from Army West Point

Highly recruited DE/LB likes what he's hearing from Army West Point
At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Cameron George (aka Cam) already has the physique to play at the Division I level. And if you couple that with his on-the-field talent, it is clear to see why he has over 25 offers.
Well on Tuesday, the student-athlete (4.1 GPA) out of Scott (LA) Acadiana High School added Army West Point to the list of programs who have offered him.
“Coach (Jeff) Monken was actually the one who called and offered, but prior to that I had been in touch with Coach (Mike) Viti for a couple of months,” George told GoBlackKnights.com, as he made reference the Black Knights’ head coach and fullback coach, respectively.
“Well he (Monken) began with talking about the program and what the brotherhood is like and then he started to say how that as an Army football player you have to have discipline, commitment and passion. He said that I resemble those things as a person and a player ... then he offered me.”
“Whenever he did I was pretty excited because two of my best friends Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks will be playing at Army this upcoming season, so it was a pretty cool moment to get the offer.”
George’s primary position Acadiana High School is defensive end and his secondary position is outside linebacker. According to the talented defender, the Black Knights’ staff is recruiting him as a defensive end.
During his abbreviated (due to injury) 2019 junior/undefeated season (15-0), George had 53 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 10 hurries and 3 fumble recoveries in 10 games
Don’t look for George to make any early decision, as he continues take in the process and go from there.
“I haven’t decided on a top schools list or anything like that just yet, but I know that Army is a great program that has a great tradition and a great brotherhood and is also one of the best schools academically in the country,” he explained.
GoBlackKnights.com will continue to follow George’s recruiting throughout the balance of the summer, so keep it right here.
