GoBlackKnights - Highly recruited DE/LB likes what he's hearing from Army West Point

At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Cameron George (aka Cam) already has the physique to play at the Division I level. And if you couple that with his on-the-field talent, it is clear to see why he has over 25 offers.

Well on Tuesday, the student-athlete (4.1 GPA) out of Scott (LA) Acadiana High School added Army West Point to the list of programs who have offered him.

“Coach (Jeff) Monken was actually the one who called and offered, but prior to that I had been in touch with Coach (Mike) Viti for a couple of months,” George told GoBlackKnights.com, as he made reference the Black Knights’ head coach and fullback coach, respectively.

“Well he (Monken) began with talking about the program and what the brotherhood is like and then he started to say how that as an Army football player you have to have discipline, commitment and passion. He said that I resemble those things as a person and a player ... then he offered me.”

“Whenever he did I was pretty excited because two of my best friends Dillan Monette and Lucky Brooks will be playing at Army this upcoming season, so it was a pretty cool moment to get the offer.”