Head Coach Jeff Monken hasn't kept it a secret that the Black Knights are recruiting the North Carolina region pretty hard and quarterback Kelvin Hopkins is one of Army's top offensive targets for 2015.

Until yesterday, the 5-foot-10, 184 pound prospect out of Charlotte (NC) Independence High School was still patiently waiting for his first offer and when it came, Hopkins had a difficult time containing himself.

"Yes, Army just offered my about an hour ago actually," shared Hopkins in his Monday afternoon conversation with GoBlackKnights.com, as he went on to discuss how his recruiting has unfolded with the Army coaching staff.

"They had spoke to me a few times and my coach had been in contact with them. But this was the first time I heard anything about them offering me. Coach Bateman [Jay] had told me to give him a call, so I called him. He talked to me for a little bit, talked about the school, the Army way and the commitment to service after graduation. Then he put me on the phone with head coach Monken [Jeff]."

"Coach Monken told me that this is where they want me and they offering me a scholarship. He said that I was on top of their list for 2015 and they just wanted to make it happen."

For Hopkins, it was a moment that he has been working so hard for and to finally reap the benefits of his effort hit home for the QB prospect. "I instantly started crying," shared the very candid Hopkins. "It just came ... for me being 5-foot-10, I've just been waiting for a long time and with my height at quarterback, it just doesn't happen everyday. So, the feelings just came out of nowhere. I was at school, getting ready to go to my football workout and even now, I'm still shaking right now."

After he was able to gather himself, Hopkins made 'the call'. "I called my mom and I told her to get my sister in the room," said the elated quarterback. "She put me on speaker and I told her what happen and they started screaming."

Hopkins didn't hesitate to declare his interest in the Army offer. "I am very interested in Army, you know," he added. "It's a great opportunity for me to attend college like West Point, because it's one of the most prestigious schools in the nation. Just the whole idea of me graduating from there and my committed service to the country, is something that I am obviously considering. I do have plans to visit sometime before summer break."

The student-athlete, who maintains a 3.8 and 3.5 GPA weighted and unweighted respectively, does so with several honors classes.

In addition to Army, the Hopkins stated that the schools he is hearing from the most at this time are Towson, Elon and Air Force.

The interest level in his talents may change after his participation in this weekend's Rivals Camp Series in Charlotte (NC).

Despite his height and according to Hopkins, programs are recruiting him as a quarterback. "All the schools that have talked to me have never mentioned the idea of me playing another position," he confirmed. "They have seen the film, my coach has talked to them and I think that's really all I can do. I am very smart on the field, I can throw the ball and I think colleges see that and respect. However, I am open to play somewhere else when it comes to the next level."

In 2013, he threw for 2,834 yards, which netted 29 passing touchdown and a 61% completion rating. On the ground he rushed for 724 yards, with 9 touchdowns.

Hopkins becomes the second quarterback to offer by the Army staff, joining 3-star prospect, Nathan Elliott. The dual-threat QB said that he is looking to make his college decision by the beginning or the latest, by mid-summer.



