WEST POINT, N.Y. – Four members of the Army West Point men's lacrosse team earned All-America honors from Inside Lacrosse, announced Wednesday.

Sophomores Marcus Hudgins, Brendan Nichtern and Wyatt Schupler were named to the third team, while senior captain Tom Rigney garnered honorable mention recognition.

Hudgins transitioned as a close defender this season after being a long-stick midfielder his freshman year. He marked up on every opponents' top player causing a team-leading 30 turnovers and picking up 26 ground balls.

The Syracuse, N.Y., native was named the Patriot League Defender of the Week twice and tied his career-high of three caused turnovers in four games in 2020. Hudgins posted a career-high eight ground balls against Marist as well.

Nichtern was recognized for the second-straight season on the All-America list. The Massapequa, N.Y., native ranked fourth in the nation with 3.38 assists per game, while his 5.75 points per game average slated him ninth.

The youngest player to eclipse 100-career points in Army lacrosse history, Nichtern led the team with 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points during his sophomore season. He continues to climb in Army's record book and ranks 24th-all time with 126 points. Nichtern's career assist count is now at 77 which slates him seventh for the Black Knights in their 103-year history.

Schupler made his collegiate debut this season and did not disappoint. He backed the second-best scoring defense in the country (7.25) and individually ranked second for his 7.18 goals against average.

The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., native boasted a .617 save percentage which slated him seventh nationally. Schupler and the Cadets' defense held ranked opponents to 5.67 goals per game in 2020. The sophomore earned three Patriot League Goalie of the Week honors this year.

Rigney was named to honorable mention after serving as the team's on-field leader his senior season. He recorded 23 ground balls, an assist and five caused turnovers. The senior from Nokesville, Va., finished his career with 76 ground balls, 19 caused turnovers and three assists.

The Cadets went 2-1 against ranked opponents in 2020 season with their one loss coming to then-ranked No. 5 Syracuse. Army finished the season ranked 14th with a 6-2 overall record before the season ended for programs across the country.