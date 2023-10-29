ICYMI: GBK Analyst Joe Iacono’s Army-UMass Game Recap
Here are a few comments that describe Saturday’s 21-14 loss by the Army Black Knights to the visiting Minutemen of UMass.
• “It’s hard to put into words.”
• “I can’t describe the disappointment … I can not put into words.”
• “There’s coaching, there’s playing and we have to do it a lot better.”
• “Our struggles offensively have been very frustrating.”
• “I don’t know … I wish I could answer that (defense unable to produce for 60 minutes).”
• “We look like we have never seen a counterplay before.”
By the way, the aforementioned comments are just a few and also, these come Head Coach Jeff Monken during his post-game press conference.
As such, Joe’s assessments of yesterday’s game should come as no surprise. So, just in case you missed it, let’s listen in.
