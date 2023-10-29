Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

ICYMI: GBK Analyst Joe Iacono’s Army-UMass Game Recap

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.


Here are a few comments that describe Saturday’s 21-14 loss by the Army Black Knights to the visiting Minutemen of UMass.

“It’s hard to put into words.”

• “I can’t describe the disappointment … I can not put into words.”

• “There’s coaching, there’s playing and we have to do it a lot better.”

• “Our struggles offensively have been very frustrating.”

• “I don’t know … I wish I could answer that (defense unable to produce for 60 minutes).”

• “We look like we have never seen a counterplay before.”

By the way, the aforementioned comments are just a few and also, these come Head Coach Jeff Monken during his post-game press conference.

As such, Joe’s assessments of yesterday’s game should come as no surprise. So, just in case you missed it, let’s listen in.

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement